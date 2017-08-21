Here's where you can donate your eclipse glasses - KMOV.com

Here's where you can donate your eclipse glasses

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Solar Eclipse 2017 (Credit: KMOV) Solar Eclipse 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

(KMOV.com) - Did you know you can donate your eclipse glasses?

If you haven’t thrown them away yet and don’t plan on using them in 2024, a group called “Astronomers Without Borders” will take them.

The group collects eclipse glasses and distributes them to other countries for future eclipses.

Locally, OneMain Financial at 1149 East Gannon Drive in Festus is collecting glasses for "Astronomers Without Borders" Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

For more information, visit their website.

