Cardinals recall pitcher Josh Lucas, option Mayers to AAA

The St. Louis Cardinals have recalled pitcher Josh Lucas from AAA Memphis and optioned pitcher Mike Mayers to Memphis following Friday night's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lucas, 26, throws right-handed and will be making his Major League debut when he makes his first appearance with the Cardinals. He was selected by the Cardinals in the 21st round of the 2010 draft after playing at Lakeland High School in Florida.

Lucas has an 8-1 record and a 3.34 ERA over 43 appearances with Memphis, appearing most recently as the team's closer. He has struck out 65 batters over 56.1 innings.

Mayers, 26, was recalled just prior to Friday night's game against the Pirates, and pitched 0.2 innings for the Cardinals in the victory. He faced seven batters and allowed five runs on four hits before his option to Memphis after the game.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.