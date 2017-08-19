Teenager dies in rollover accident in Perry County

A teenager has died following a single-vehicle accident in Perry County on Friday.

Police say 17-year-old Patrick M. Sanders II of Perryville was heading west on Route T near Woodridge Lane, when his 2002 Chevrolet 1500 drifted off the side of the road. When Sanders tried to correct, his truck went off the left side of the road, overturning and hitting several trees.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene, and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

