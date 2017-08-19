Police investigating double shooting in North St. Louis

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Kennerly Avenue on Saturday, August 19, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Two people are in the hospital following a double shooting in North St. Louis overnight.

Police say the shooting happened in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue. One victim was shot in his left side, and the other was shot in both of his arms.

Both victims are listed in stable condition and are expected to survive.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.