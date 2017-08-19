Man found shot to death in St. Louis

A man was found shot to death on Ponce Avenue on Saturday, August 19, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 700 block of Ponce Avenue, which is in the city's Baden neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found that the victim was not conscious or breathing. Police do not have any information on a possible suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

