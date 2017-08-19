Man dies after overnight shooting in St. Louis

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at Vandeventer and North Market on Saturday, August 19, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in St. Louis early Saturday morning.

Police say just after 12:30 a.m., a man was shot in the chest in the area of North Market and Vandeventer, which is in the city's JeffVanderLou neighborhood.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Antwayne Bryant, was able to drive himself to the area of Vandeventer and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard to get help. He was then taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.