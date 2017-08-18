Lincoln County man charged with child molestation

A Lincoln County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation.

William "Bill" McMahan, 51, has been charged with one felony count of first degree child molestation and one count of felony first degree statutory sodomy.

In June 2017, the victim, a girl under the age of 14, told detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office that McMahan had inappropriately touched her. An investigation determined that McMahan molested the victim between December 2012 and 2013 in the residence on Cypress Lane in Lincoln County.

McMahan has denied the sexual contact and told investigators that the victim is lying. Authorities say additional charges are expected.

McMahan is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $250,000 cash only bond.

