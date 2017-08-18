Adam Wainwright (elbow) placed on DL, Mike Mayers recalled

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed Adam Wainwright on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow impingement.

To fill Wainwright's roster spot, pitcher Mike Mayers has been recalled from AAA Memphis, and will be in uniform for Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wainwright, 35, has a 5.12 ERA over 121.1 innings and 23 starts this season. Wainwright threw just three innings and gave up five runs in Thursday night's win over the Pirates.

Mayers, 25, has made two relief appearances for the Cardinals this season, most recently on July 2 against the Washington Nationals. He has pitched a total of 9.1 innings with the team.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved