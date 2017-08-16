Four months after 7-year-old killed in accident, no charges or citations

Demond Moorehead should have started his first day of 2nd grade on Wednesday. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Demond Moorehead should have started his first day of 2nd grade on Wednesday.

His mom should have packed his lunch and took first day of school pictures, but instead, she visited the memorial that sits on Schrimer St. where the 7-year-old died.

"Just to know your child is not here no more and you don't really have answers and the people that are accused of it are just going on with their life like nothing took place," said Johnicka Davis, the child's mother.

On April 23, Moorehead was riding his bike with his cousins along Schrimer when a driver in a Jeep ran him over, killing the child.

A police report said it was a 17-year-old girl behind the wheel, but witnesses dispute that saying a man was driving and they switched seats. They remained on the scene but no arrest was made, not even a ticket was written.

"There is no way he was riding his bike in a 25-mile zone and he lost his life," Davis said, questioning how fast the driver was going.

This mother is frustrated it's taken so long to find answers. Police said the toxicology results from the accident would take 12-16 weeks. It's been 16 weeks and a few days.

"We anticipate the investigation being completed in the next few days," said a spokesperson for the St. Louis Police Department.

Davis is hopeful that the investigation will help bring closure, and justice for her child.

"Someone needs to be held responsible, I'm going to keep reaching out to the news, I'm going to keep fighting for justice for my child he was my only one."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.