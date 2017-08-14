Police looking for suspect in Breckenridge Hills bank robbery

Police are searching for this man who allegedly robbed a Commerce Bank in Breckenridge Hills (Credit: Breckenridge Hills Police Department)

Police in Breckenridge Hills are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a local Commerce Bank on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank at 9850 St. Charles Rock Road and gave the teller a bag and a letter demanding that they put all of the money in the bag. The suspect then left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Photos from a local business show the suspect getting out of a blue Toyota Rav4.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-20's. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a Miami Heat cap. Police believe he lives in the Breckenridge Hills area.

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the owner of the Rav4 is asked to call the Breckenridge Hills Police Department at 314-426-1214.

