Skimming device found in Creve Coeur ATM - KMOV.com

Skimming device found in Creve Coeur ATM

Posted: Updated:
Man at ATM (Credit: CNN) Man at ATM (Credit: CNN)
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A credit card skimming device was discovered at an ATM in Creve Coeur on Monday. 

Officials at the US Bank on 11655 Olive Boulevard found the device while conducting a routine inspection of their ATMs, and believe the device was only there for a few hours. 

The device was found at a drive up ATM located in the rear of the building. 

Creve Coeur police are investigating the incident, and tweeted that they do not believe any customer accounts were compromised by device.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly