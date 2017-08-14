Skimming device found in Creve Coeur ATM

A credit card skimming device was discovered at an ATM in Creve Coeur on Monday.

Officials at the US Bank on 11655 Olive Boulevard found the device while conducting a routine inspection of their ATMs, and believe the device was only there for a few hours.

The device was found at a drive up ATM located in the rear of the building.

Creve Coeur police are investigating the incident, and tweeted that they do not believe any customer accounts were compromised by device.

ATM Skimming Device located at U.S. Bank. No accts appear to be compromised at this time, proactive bank employees. https://t.co/wMT2zPBW3l pic.twitter.com/xS2NQTgCXX — Creve Coeur Police (@CreveCoeurPD) August 14, 2017

