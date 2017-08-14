Man dies weeks after being shot in the Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died weeks after being shot in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Fifty-year-old Michael Brantley was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5500 block of Vermont around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Brantley was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on Sept. 8.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

