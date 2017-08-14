Man dies weeks after being shot in the Carondelet neighborhood - KMOV.com

NEW DETAILS

Man dies weeks after being shot in the Carondelet neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died weeks after being shot in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Fifty-year-old Michael Brantley was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5500 block of Vermont around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

Brantley was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead on Sept. 8.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly