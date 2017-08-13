City leaders help clean up North St. Louis neighborhoods

Several local leaders spent their Saturday helping to clean up several neighborhoods in North St. Louis.

The clean up was focused on the College Park neighborhood. Several businesses also offered free health screenings and job opportunities to the residents.

Leaders say they are trying to make sure people in the neighborhood have what they need to succeed.

"It's about giving back," said State Rep. Joshua Peters. "We want to make sure that (people here) have the resources that are needed to improve their quality of life."

Rep. Peters says cleaning up the neighborhood will help force out some of the crime that the neighborhood has seen recently.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.