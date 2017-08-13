Crumbling historic home in St. Louis has neighbors worried

This home in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood has neighbors worried about their safety (Credit: KMOV)

A house that the City of St. Louis may consider historic is being called a dangerous eyesore by others.

The house is in the city's Carondelet neighborhood. The homeowner next to the house says the building is now threatening his home after part of a brick wall collapsed.

It was just 7 years ago that city officials cited the historical significance of the house built in 1898 and refused to allow it to be demolished.

"The wall is crumbling onto my property," Brad Besse said. "It could collapse onto my house or kids or anybody walking there."

Alderwoman Sarah Martin says she is talking with others in City Hall, but right now, officials still want to wait a year to see if anyone will buy and fix up the historic home.

