Portions of eastbound I-270 closed over the weekend for repairs

A warning for Illinois drivers: eastbound Interstate 270 is completely closed today from Illinois Route 3 to the Interstate 55-70-270 interchange near Troy. 

Crews are currently working to repair the pavement in that area.

The closure will be in effect all weekend, but eastbound I-270 should be back open for the Monday morning commute. 

