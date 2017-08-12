Police looking for suspects who damaged vending machines at local store

St. Louis police are searching for four suspects who were caught breaking into vending machines outside of a local grocery store.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at Stelmacki's Market located at 9965 Lewis and Clark Boulevard in St. Louis. Police say the suspects ripped one soda machine from the store and threw a chunk of asphalt at another. The entire incident was caught on security cameras outside of the store.

The suspects are described as four black males believed to be between the ages of 15 and 18.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

