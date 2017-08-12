Driver arrested for DUI after car crashes into lake off I-255

This drone photo captures the path a car took to plunge into a lake just off of Interstate 255 (Credit: Caseyville Fire Department)

Fire crews from Caseyville were called to an area just off of Interstate 255 on Saturday morning after a car crashed into a small lake.

It all happened just after 6 a.m. around mile marker 21. According to firefighters on scene, the driver of the car was coming out of the lake when they arrived on scene, and he appeared disoriented.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was later arrested for DUI.

The Caseyville Fire Department used a drone to locate the car in the lake and determine the path it took after leaving the road. Police said the car went about 30 yards into the brush near the highway, and the lake was shallow enough for the driver to walk away without any injuries.

Firefighters eventually retrieved the car, a 2006 Volkswagen sedan, but did not find any other people in the lake.

