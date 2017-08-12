Cedar Hill issues recall on free solar eclipse glasses

If you received a pair of solar eclipse glasses from the Cedar Hill fire department, you might want to get a new pair.

In a Facebook post, the Cedar Hill Fire Protection District advised residents not to use solar eclipse glasses that were given out for free by the Cedar Hill Firefighters Local 2665.

The fire department says that although the glasses met all safety requirements when they were ordered, the manufacturer has since decided to recall them.

