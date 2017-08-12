Illinois resident wins Mega Millions jackpot

One Illinois resident is waking up a multi-millionaire this morning after winning Friday night's $393 million Mega Millions jackpot.
The ticket was sold at a barbecue joint in Palos Heights, which is a suburb of Chicago.
If the owner of the winning ticket chooses the lump sum, they'll walk away with about $247 million before taxes.
It's the largest jackpot Mega Millions has had in almost a year, as well as the fifth-largest prize in the game's 15-year history.
