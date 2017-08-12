Amnesty Day program helps people with outstanding warrants get new court dates

Amnesty Day at the Meramec Campus of St. Louis Community College in 2016. (Credit: KMOV)

The 15th annual Better Family Life. Amnesty Day program continues on Saturday.

Anyone with an outstanding warrant can pay a fee and get a new court date without being arrested. This year, 70 different municipalities are expected to participate.

For $10, you can get your warrant waived and a new court date assigned.

Saturday's event runs through 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the St. Louis Community College in Forest Park.

"Since 2000, over 15,000 people have been able to successfully move beyond the barriers that outstanding warrants present," said James Clark of Better Family Life.

There will also be attorneys present to guide you through your next court date.

