Metro East schools struggling for money as new year approaches

With many students heading back to school in the next few days, many schools in Illinois are trying to figure out how to keep their doors open.

Right now, districts are not getting state money because of a funding dispute in Springfield. Many districts rely on that money to operate and may not be able to stay open if it doesn't come.

"This is going to put quite a damper on the start of the 2017-18 school year," said Brent Clark of the Illinois Association of School Administrators. "It's totally a man-made crisis, totally avoidable, but almost always predictable."

The Illinois State Senate will convene on Sunday to try to work out a deal on school funding. The House convenes on Wednesday.

