Lawsuit filed to block taxpayer money for Scottrade Center renovation dropped

The lawsuit attempting to stop the City of St. Louis from funding $64 million in upgrades for the Scottrade Center has been dropped.

All plantiffs and defendants involved in the case signed documentation to terminate the lawsuit. A financing agreement will move forward as a result.

Details on the agreement are unknown at this time.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer is among three people who filed the suit on Friday.

"If we're going to do something like this we first and foremost have to do it legally," Spencer said.

The suit claims that state law prevents the city from funding private businesses.

In February, the Board of Aldermen approved the funding package on the last day before the spring break and under pressure from Blues ownership who made the case they aging Arena was outdated and was no longer competitive for national events.

In a statement, Kiel Center Partners called the lawsuit, "frivolous, disappointing and embarrassing."

The Deputy City Counselor Michael Garvin said in a statement, "We will vigorously defend the city, its ordinances and agreements."

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.