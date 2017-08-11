Belleville man charged with arson following house fire

A Belleville man has been charged with aggravated arson following a house fire in the area.

Thirty-six-year-old Stacy L. Jackson of Belleville was charged with one felony count of aggravated arson in connection to the fire that happened on August 2 in the 3500 block of West A Street.

Police say the occupants of the home were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without any injuries.

Jackson's bond has been set at $75,000.

