Belleville man charged with arson following house fire

Stacy L. Jackson (Credit: Belleville Police Department) Stacy L. Jackson (Credit: Belleville Police Department)
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

A Belleville man has been charged with aggravated arson following a house fire in the area.

Thirty-six-year-old Stacy L. Jackson of Belleville was charged with one felony count of aggravated arson in connection to the fire that happened on August 2 in the 3500 block of West A Street.

Police say the occupants of the home were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without any injuries. 

Jackson's bond has been set at $75,000.

