St. Louis author takes new approach to children's book

A local author is putting her own spin on traditional children’s books.

“I wanted to make a character because I have a granddaughter who likes to wear boy’s clothes and there are too many books with the girl being the princess and boys being a superhero,” said Georgie Herz.

Herz authored and illustrated “Jess Likes to Jump.”

Herz is a retired preschool gymnastics teacher who lives in Ballwin. While the book focuses on the main character Jess and Jess’s rambunctious personality, there is an underlying message.

“We don’t know if Jess is a boy or a girl. Jess could be Jessica or Jesse and I did that on purpose because boys and girls both like to jump,” said Herz.

Jess is painted green and wears a rainbow shirt.

“The focus then is not just boy, girl but children of different genders and different races all play similar things.”

Herz says she is working on a second book where Jess’s parents have nontraditional roles.

You can find more information about “Jess Books by Georgie” on her website They are currently being sold at Novel Neighbors in Webster Groves and Leftbank Books in the Central West End.

