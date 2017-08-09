Former pro-basketball player using sport to teach kids life lessons at local YMCA

A former pro-basketball player is using shooting hoops on the court as a way to reach youth in North St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

A former pro-basketball player is using shooting hoops on the court as a way to reach youth in north St. Louis.

When Marcus Wilson walks onto the basketball court at the Monsanto Family YMCA he says control in more ways than one is a must.

“One thing I learned is you can't always worry about the things that you can't control. What I can control is how I treat people,” said Wilson.

That’s just one lesson Wilson is passing on to young kids at the YMCA.

He opens up the gym for free to anyone who wants to play basketball.

Wilson played professional basketball in Europe and was the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year.

"I sincerely believe the reason I am executive director here now is because the skills I learned in life through basketball, teamwork, being able to get along with people of different races, different ages, economic backgrounds,” said Wilson.

Every practice opens with a prayer and kids say it’s a positive outlet.

"It's a positive place to get better, meet new people and be in a good environment,” said a student named Josh.

Jahmouri Robinson is one of Wilson's mentees. He started coming the YMCA and shooting hoops since he was three years old. He currently plays for Missouri Baptist and says his time at the YMCA has a lot to do with where he is today.

“Stay motivated, don't let anybody tell you what you cannot do, and you need to listen,” Robinson said.

If you or someone you know would like to join, join in at the Monsanto Family YMCA on Page Boulevard on Tuesday nights.

