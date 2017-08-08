Local cafe training those with disabilities for workforce

A judge ruled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens trial will remain as scheduled on May 14. Greitens is accused of taking a picture of a woman in a state of undress without her consent. Wednesday, an attorney for that woman said in court, she has made plans to be at the trial in May.More >
Police are looking for a missing man who has schizophrenia who was last seen on Friday.More >
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.More >
Webster Groves police have charged a 58-year-old man with two counts of sexual contact with a student by a teacher for an incident that occurred during the 2009-2010 school year.More >
