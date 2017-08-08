Local cafe training those with disabilities for workforce

Paraquad is opening the Bloom Cafe to ensure the disabled in our community get training they need to get jobs and become part of the workforce. (Credit: KMOV)

For those with physical disabilities, providing for themselves can sometimes be a struggle.

So, a new cafe near Forest Park will give those with disabilities a chance to become self sufficient.

Paraquad opened the Bloom Cafe on Wednesday

It will ensure the disabled in our community get training they need to get jobs and become part of the workforce.

The workers will start in the cafe's test kitchen.

"The training kitchen will provide culinary experience," said Aimee Wehmeier, President and CEO of Paraquad. "Once they receive that training, they'll move into our restaurant where they'll get an internship and real work experience."

After completing the paid internship, the cafe will help the employees find jobs elsewhere in the service industry.

