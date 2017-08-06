'Rally Against Heroin' ride raises money to fight addiction

Heroin is a rising epidemic around the country, especially here in St. Louis. Now, a group from Cedar Hill is doing its part to raise awareness and try to put an end to overdoses.

The group hosted a Rally Against Heroin ride on Saturday. They rode through Arnold, Festus and De Soto to raise money and awareness to fight heroin addiction. Their main message: heroin can affect anyone.

"I lost a family member to heroin," said Paula Hariss, co-chair of Rally Against Heroin. "He was clean as of last year, but it happened just one night. He slipped, and that was the end of it."

All the funds raised go to local groups that help fight heroin addiction. So far, they've raised $7,200. One of this year's recipients is Children's Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.