I-70 lanes reopen after car crashes in front of the Arch - KMOV.com

I-70 lanes reopen after car crashes in front of the Arch

Posted: Updated:
The driver of a car lost control and crashed on Interstate 70 overnight, right in front of the Gateway Arch. (KMOV) The driver of a car lost control and crashed on Interstate 70 overnight, right in front of the Gateway Arch. (KMOV)
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

The driver of a car lost control and crashed on Interstate 70 overnight, right in front of the Gateway Arch. 

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. The car hit the wall of the depressed section going through downtown. 

The right lanes of I-70 were closed for a while following the accident, but have since reopened. There is currently no word on any injuries or if the rain played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly