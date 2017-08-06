I-70 lanes reopen after car crashes in front of the Arch

The driver of a car lost control and crashed on Interstate 70 overnight, right in front of the Gateway Arch. (KMOV)

The driver of a car lost control and crashed on Interstate 70 overnight, right in front of the Gateway Arch.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on Sunday. The car hit the wall of the depressed section going through downtown.

The right lanes of I-70 were closed for a while following the accident, but have since reopened. There is currently no word on any injuries or if the rain played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.