Rams legend Kurt Warner inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner points to the sky at the end of his speech during inductions at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

This morning, former St. Louis Rams quarterback and football great Kurt Warner is waking up as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Together with his wife Brenda, he unveiled his bust that will sit among other NFL greats like Marshall Faulk in Canton, Ohio.

"I wasn't sure if this moment was ever going to come," Warner said in his acceptance speech. "Marshall (Faulk) told me that there would be a moment when it just hits you. Now, it's getting real."

Warner's path to the NFL was anything but conventional; he signed with the Rams in 1997 after spending several years working through the Arena Football League. At one point, Warner was stocking shelves at a grocery store in Iowa in order to make ends meet.

"The road to our dreams often has detours," Warner said. "Sometimes, you've got to do what you've got to do in order to do what you were born to do."

Warner made his Rams debut in 1999 and played with the team until 2003, leading the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. He was named the NFL's Most Valuable player in 1999 and 2001.

Many in St. Louis know Warner as a huge family man, and he showed that in his acceptance speech.

"I've come to appreciate that the greatest gift any parent can give their child is saying 'yes' to spending time with them," Warner said.

Warner was just one of seven members of this year's hall of fame class. Warner and his family still host an annual coat drive for the less fortunate right here in St. Louis.

