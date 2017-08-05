Man in critical condition after shooting in St. Louis

One man is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in St. Louis on Saturday.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of Minerva Avenue, which is in the city's Academy neighborhood. The victim was taken to a local hospital, and is listed in critical unstable condition.

Additional information is limited at this time, and there is currently no word on any possible suspects.

