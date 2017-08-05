Warren County woman dies in accident on I-70

A Warren County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on Interstate 70 on Friday afternoon.

Police say 83-year-old Helen Windfield of Warrenton was driving an SUV on Westbound I-70, when she suddenly had a 'medical condition,' causing her car to leave the road and hit a sign.

The accident happened near mile marker 200. Police say Windfield was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

