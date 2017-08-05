Return of fall sports comes with renewed focus on safety

The start of school also means the start of fall sports, and it comes with a renewed focus on safety.

Experts from Mercy Sports Medicine admit that research evolves every year, and whether the sport is football, cheerleading or soccer, there is protocol to follow.

That starts with putting experts in place to make decisions.

"The one thing that helps parents feel at ease is having somebody here," Athletic trainer Daniel Herrin said. "More and more schools in the St. Louis area have an athletic trainer present, and more and more are hiring them full time."

After a head injury, guidelines from Missouri High School Sports say an athlete must be completely symptom-free for 24 hours before beginning concussion protocol. If they pass those tests, they can be cleared to play.

Parents are also urged to contact their family physicians.

