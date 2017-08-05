O'Fallon, Mo. police creating "safe meetup" space for online sal - KMOV.com

O'Fallon, Mo. police creating "safe meetup" space for online sales

O'Fallon, Mo. police are creating a "safe meetup" spot for online transactions
The O'Fallon, Mo. Police Department is adding a "safe meetup" area for people doing online sales. 

They've arranged a dedicated space outside of the City Justice Center specifically for meetups. 

Crime has been a concern for people meeting up to buy or sell things on Craigslist and other sites. 

The safe zone will be well-lit and have 24 hour surveillance. 

