Tips for dealing with back to school stress

If all the talk about going back to school has you or your child stressed, we have you covered.

Doctors recommend that you talk with your kids if they start asking about school, or start avoiding activities that they normally enjoy. Stress can hit students who are making a big change - such as going into high school or middle school, the most.

"It's really important to take advantage of all of the orientations, back to school nights, and things like that for families," Dr. Joe Muenster of SSM Health said.

If your child doesn't want to go back to school, Dr. Muenster recommends reminding them of all the good times they had in school last year.

