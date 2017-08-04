Company sells President Trump's tweets - on toilet paper

Amazon seller 'Toilet Tweets' is selling toilet paper with President Trump's tweets printed on it (Credit: Toilet Tweets)

Amazon is now selling rolls of toilet paper with President Donald Trump's tweets printed on it.

A roll of the two-ply toilet paper, produced by a company called Toilet Tweets, features "a collection of ten of Donald Trump's tweets that we deemed were most suitable for flushing," according to the product's description.

Some of the tweets featured include one from 2013 in which Trump asks his followers if Russian President Vladimir Putin will become his new best friend:

Do you think Putin will be going to The Miss Universe Pageant in November in Moscow - if so, will he become my new best friend? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2013

Another tweet from 2014 asks if a president can be impeached for "gross incompetence."

Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2014

A single roll of toilet paper is priced at $12.99, but is currently out of stock.

