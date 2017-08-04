Company sells President Trump's tweets - on toilet paper - KMOV.com

Company sells President Trump's tweets - on toilet paper

Amazon seller 'Toilet Tweets' is selling toilet paper with President Trump's tweets printed on it (Credit: Toilet Tweets) Amazon seller 'Toilet Tweets' is selling toilet paper with President Trump's tweets printed on it (Credit: Toilet Tweets)
Amazon is now selling rolls of toilet paper with President Donald Trump's tweets printed on it.

A roll of the two-ply toilet paper, produced by a company called Toilet Tweets, features "a collection of ten of Donald Trump's tweets that we deemed were most suitable for flushing," according to the product's description. 

Some of the tweets featured include one from 2013 in which Trump asks his followers if Russian President Vladimir Putin will become his new best friend:

Another tweet from 2014 asks if a president can be impeached for "gross incompetence."

A single roll of toilet paper is priced at $12.99, but is currently out of stock.

