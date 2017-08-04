Ballwin Athletic Association raising money for Backstoppers

The Ballwin Athletic Association will be selling pork plates over the weekend to benefit BackStoppers. Credit: KMOV

The Ballwin Athletic Association is celebrating the end of the summer season this weekend - and lending some support to local police and first responders.

The All-Star Weekend gets underway at 6 p.m. tonight, and on Saturday, you can stop by for a pulled pork dinner, with all money raised going to Backstoppers, which provides financial support to the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

"We'll be selling pork plates all day tomorrow starting at about 2 o'clock until we run out, and we'll be making a donation to the Backstoppers foundation," Vern Young, Ballwin Athletic Association Director said.

Last year, the association raised $17,000 for Backstoppers. The celebration runs through Sunday evening.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.