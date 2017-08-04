Arnold woman wins $274,000 on lottery ticket

An Arnold woman recently discovered that a Show Me Cash ticket she had purchased was worth about $274,000.

Wanda Wilkinson purchased her winning ticket from Beck's Mini Mart at 1227 Telegraph Road in Arnold. Wilkinson won her prize during the July 27 Show Me Cash drawing, and said she forgot about the ticket until it "fell out of (her) purse."

"I called my husband and told him to come home now," Wilkinson said after she realized she had won.

Wilkinson says she's going to use the money to pay some bills and maybe even take a vacation to Las Vegas. Her winning numbers were 3, 6, 19, 27 and 31.

