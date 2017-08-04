Suspects wanted in Circle K robbery

Police are searching for these two suspects who robbed a Circle K store on August 1, 2017 (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

St. Louis police are searching for two suspects who were caught robbing a Circle K convenience store.

The incident happened on August 1 at the Circle K located at 2015 Hampton Avenue. Police say the suspects entered the store and ordered the clerk to empty the cash register while verbally threatening her life.

Police say the suspects took money, cigarettes and lottery tickets from the store before fleeing the scene in a dark blue sedan. The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477). Calls to CrimeStoppers are always anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved