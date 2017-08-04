St. Louis County police searching for missing man

St. Louis County police are searching for a missing man who suffers from seizures and other health issues.

Forty-nine-year-old Michael Smith of the North County area was last seen by his family on April 9, and was reported missing on Thursday. Smith is described as a black male, standing 5'6" and weighing 180 pounds.

Police say Smith often visits the 5900 block of Theodosia Avenue in Wellston, which is where he grew up.

Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

