Man holds rifle outside Stockley trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man carrying a rifle was outside a St. Louis courthouse Tuesday as the Jason Stockley trial began.

News 4’s Lauren Trager was outside the courthouse when she came across the man, who told her he has to carry openly to protect himself. The man said he supports the prosecution of Stockley, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

This man supports the prosecution of #JasonStockley, a form @SLMPD officer on trial for murder. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/sUYHJnt2VF — Lauren Trager (@LaurenTrager) August 1, 2017

In dramatic police dash camera video of the 2011 incident, Stockley can be seen with his personal AK-47, which is against department policy to have.

