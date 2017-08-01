Man holds rifle outside Stockley trial - KMOV.com

Man holds rifle outside Stockley trial

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
A man carrying a rifle was outside the courthouse Tuesday (Credit: Lauren Trager / News 4) A man carrying a rifle was outside the courthouse Tuesday (Credit: Lauren Trager / News 4)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man carrying a rifle was outside a St. Louis courthouse Tuesday as the Jason Stockley trial began.

News 4’s Lauren Trager was outside the courthouse when she came across the man, who told her he has to carry openly to protect himself. The man said he supports the prosecution of Stockley, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

In dramatic police dash camera video of the 2011 incident, Stockley can be seen with his personal AK-47, which is against department policy to have.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly