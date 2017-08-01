Mother pleads for information leading to son's killer

Rashad Farmer was killed in the 5800 block of Lotus Avenue on July 13, 2015 (Credit: CrimeStoppers)

A local mother is once again speaking out after her oldest son was gunned down in west St. Louis.

Renee Whitfield’s son, Rashad Farmer, was shot and killed in 2015. Two years later, police still haven’t found the killer.

Whitfield told News 4 she’s still in shock over her son’s death and that she waits for news about him daily, specifically a phone call from police letting her know they’ve found his killer. That’s why she’s asking anyone who knows something about that July 13, 2015 shooting to come forward.

“I could not walk around knowing that I saw someone get murdered and not say anything,” she said.

Farmer, who was only 23 years old when he was killed, is the nephew of Alderman Jeffery body.

“As a mother, to know that someone has taken your child’s life. To know that whoever the predator is, is still out here on the streets. Still walking around like they haven’t done anything when they’ve ruined a family. They’ve ruined a life. At some point, it’s almost like the norm now for mothers,” Whitfield said.

The shooting happened on Lotus and Goodfellow outside Farmer’s girlfriend’s house.

According to police, he and another man were ambushed by a gunman. Rashad was fatally shot in the chest and died at the scene.

Whitfield said she won’t give up until she can look her son’s killer in the eye.

“Whoever is out there, if you were in my shoes, you would want to know. You would want to see this person face to face and look this person in the eye and let them know how they destroyed your life, they destroyed your loved ones life just based on whatever issue they may have had at that time,” she said.

There’s still a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved