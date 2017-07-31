Woman charged with stealing gun from St. Louis police officer

A woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly stealing a gun from a St. Louis police officer.

Twenty-seven-year-old Latoca Davis was charged with one felony count of stealing a firearm. Police said, last Thursday, Davis entered the office of the city's Civilian Oversight Board to file a complaint. While there, surveillance captured Davis stealing a Sig-Sauer semi-automatic pistol from an investigators bag. She then left the office with the gun.

It is not known what kind of complaint Davis was filing at the time of the incident.

