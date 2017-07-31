St. Louis says Missouri is not fully reimbursing the city for inmates

The City of St. Louis is calling on Governor Eric Greitens to take action because officials say the state is not fully reimbursing the city for inmates.

Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed sent a letter to the governor today that basically says he wants Governor Greitens to re-look at the state statute about reimbursement rates.

These rates apply to jails that house people facing a state criminal charge, or being held for probation or parole violations.

The reimbursement rate was set in 1996. Here's the breakdown:

It costs the city $80 a day to house a state prisoner

The reimbursement rate is $37.40 a day

But that's now how much the city is getting back; it's getting $21.08 per day.

Reed says the shortfall adds up to nearly $6 million.

The big question: why is the city not getting the full reimbursement rate back?

"The state has been using it to prop up other parts of its budget," Reed said. "At the same time, the city of St. Louis taxpayers are left to subsidize that shortfall to the tune of 75 percent."

News 4 asked Reed where the money would come from to make up for the shortfall. He says that will be up to the state to figure it out, just like the City of St. Louis has to do. News 4 has reached out to the governor for comment but has not heard back.

