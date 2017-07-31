Lake St. Louis police searching for suspects in convenience stor - KMOV.com

Lake St. Louis police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: Lake St. Louis Police Department) (Credit: Lake St. Louis Police Department)
(Credit: Lake St. Louis Police Department) (Credit: Lake St. Louis Police Department)
LAKE ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police in Lake St. Louis are searching for three suspects wanted in a local robbery. 

In a Facebook post, police say the robbery happened at the Huck's convenience store located on Civic Center Drive. One of the suspects implied that he had a weapon, but never displayed one. 

Anyone with any information on the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018 or the Lake St. Louis Tip Line at 636-625-7995. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly