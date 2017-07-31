Lake St. Louis police searching for suspects in convenience store robbery

Police in Lake St. Louis are searching for three suspects wanted in a local robbery.

In a Facebook post, police say the robbery happened at the Huck's convenience store located on Civic Center Drive. One of the suspects implied that he had a weapon, but never displayed one.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or suspects is asked to call the Lake St. Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018 or the Lake St. Louis Tip Line at 636-625-7995.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved