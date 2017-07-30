Missing 6-year-old O'Fallon, Mo. girl found safe - KMOV.com

Missing 6-year-old O'Fallon, Mo. girl found safe

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A 6-year-old girl who went missing on Sunday afternoon has been found safe. 

The name of the girl has not been released, but police say she was declared missing after a miscommunication between family members. Police have not said if she was harmed during the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly