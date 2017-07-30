Man shot and killed near Washington, Mo; police investigating

A Franklin County man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex near Washington, Mo. on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened at Julie Ann Apartments, which is just off of Highway A in Franklin County. According to police, a 26-year-old man from St. Clair had a confrontation with someone smoking a cigarette outside of an apartment with an open door.

Witnesses told police the man then entered the apartment and had an argument with the tenant, a 20-year-old man from Washington.

The argument eventually turned into a physical altercation, which ended with the tenant shooting the man with a small caliber pistol. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The shooter was taken to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for further investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and the names of both individuals have not yet been released.

