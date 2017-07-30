Spectrum employees help improve homes in North St. Louis

One of the neighborhoods cleaned up during yesterday's Clean Sweep in North St. Louis was Pagedale.

In addition to cleaning up, Rebuilding together St. Louis partnered with employees from Spectrum to make essential repairs at three homes. One of the homeowners told News 4 that she's looking forward to the much needed changes.

"I'm looking forward to being able to enjoy the back porch area," Homeowner Edna Austrell said. "We weren't able to enjoy it because different things were deteriorating back there."

The Spectrum Housing Assist program first began in 2014. Since then, the company has helped improve more than 10,000 homes.

