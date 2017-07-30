Johnny's in Soulard closes after more than 20 years

Customers enjoy one final meal at Johnny's in Soulard on Saturday, July 29, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Customers got to enjoy one final night at Johnny's in Soulard.

The popular restaurant closed its doors for good on Saturday night. Owner Johnny Daus has been in the restaurant business for more than three decades, including the last 23 years at Johnny's. He says Soulard has been a great neighborhood for his business.

"Things change and the economy changes," Daus said. "A lot of people don't have a 31-year run, and we have."

Johnny's building won't be empty for long; Harpo's is planning to open a new location there in the fall.

