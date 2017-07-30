Back to School fair helps St. Louis students prepare for the new year

More students in St. Louis Public Schools are now ready to start the school year thanks to the district's annual Back to School and Community Empowerment Festival.

Organizers say close to 10,000 people came out to America's Center on Saturday. The event featured dozens of different booths, offering everything from haircuts and school supplies to help preparing for college.

The free festival is part of the district's 15-year partnership with the Urban League.

The first day back for St. Louis Public Schools is quickly approaching; students return to class on August 16.

