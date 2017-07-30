Poplar Street Bridge back open after overnight wreck - KMOV.com

Poplar Street Bridge back open after overnight wreck

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Several lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge coming into Illinois were closed overnight after a car ran into the side wall. 

The left lane of Interstate 64 was closed for a short time while police investigated. 

No word yet on what caused the crash, or if the driver was injured. All lanes are back open this morning. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly